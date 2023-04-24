Lavrov to Meet With UN Secretary-General, Chair UN Debate on Multilateralism on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and chair a high-level open debate at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on effective multilateralism through the defense of the UN Charter's principles on Monday.

The top Russian diplomat is expected to discuss with Guterres a series of issues relating to Russia-UN relations and a number of joint efforts, including the Black Sea grain initiative.

Speaking at the UNSC, Lavrov will hold a comprehensive, a forward-looking strategic debate on the makings of international peace and security. A special place in the discussion will be devoted to the protection of the democratic principles of the UN Charter, based on the sovereign equality of states.