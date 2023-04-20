Lavrov to Meet With UN Secretary General on Monday - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 24, Russian Permanent UN Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"It is known for sure that the minister will meet with Secretary General Guterres on Monday," Nebenzia told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The journalists that are supposed to be accompanying Lavrov to participate in the work of the UN Security Council have not yet received visas, the diplomat added.