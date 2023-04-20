UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With UN Secretary General On Monday - Russian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Lavrov to Meet With UN Secretary General on Monday - Russian Envoy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 24, Russian Permanent UN Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 24, Russian Permanent UN Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"It is known for sure that the minister will meet with Secretary General Guterres on Monday," Nebenzia told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The journalists that are supposed to be accompanying Lavrov to participate in the work of the UN Security Council have not yet received visas, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia April

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic heads of state

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play in India on reciprocal basis: Naj ..

Pakistan to play in India on reciprocal basis: Najam Sethi

4 minutes ago
 SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, g ..

SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, govt borrows Rs239bn from State ..

4 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Exceeds 600 - Rep ..

Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Exceeds 600 - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Henkel Signs Agreement to Sell Business in Russia ..

Henkel Signs Agreement to Sell Business in Russia Worth $660Mln - Company

49 seconds ago
 Russia, Cuba Negotiating on Additional Loan for Wh ..

Russia, Cuba Negotiating on Additional Loan for Wheat Supplies - Lavrov

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.