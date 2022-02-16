UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With UN Special Envoy For Syria On February 23 - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 07:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on February 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"On February 23, the Russian Foreign Minister will meet with Special Envoy of UN Secretary General for Syria Pedersen. It is planned to discuss a range of issues related to the Syrian conflict resolution," Zakharova told a briefing.

>