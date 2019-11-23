Lavrov to Meet With US' Sullivan on Sidelines of G20 Meeting in Japan - Russian Delegation

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with John Sullivan, the US deputy state secretary who has been nominated to become the country's next ambassador to Russia, on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan, the Russian delegation to the meeting said on Saturday.

"Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Sullivan on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan," the Russian delegation said.