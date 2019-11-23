UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Meet With US' Sullivan On Sidelines Of G20 Meeting In Japan - Russian Delegation

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:00 AM

Lavrov to Meet With US' Sullivan on Sidelines of G20 Meeting in Japan - Russian Delegation

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with John Sullivan, the US deputy state secretary who has been nominated to become the country's next ambassador to Russia, on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan, the Russian delegation to the meeting said on Saturday.

"Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Sullivan on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan," the Russian delegation said.

Related Topics

Russia Japan

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

8 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

8 hours ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

8 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

8 hours ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

8 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.