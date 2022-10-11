Lavrov to Meet With Venezuelan Counterpart on Tuesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Carlos Faria, on Tuesday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

A Venezuelan delegation headed by Faria has arrived in the country to participate in the Russian Energy Week.

"From October 11-14, a Venezuelan delegation headed by the foreign minister this country is in Russia to participate in the Russian Energy Week international forum. Tonight, a meeting of the foreign ministers of our countries will take place," Zakharova said at a briefing.