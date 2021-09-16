UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Meet With Vietnamese Foreign Minister On September 27 - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Vietnamese Foreign Minister on September 27 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, on September 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"On September 27, negotiations are scheduled between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the foreign minister of Vietnam in the framework of his first official visit to Russia as the head of the foreign policy department of this country," Zakharova told a press conference.

