Lavrov to Meet With Wang Yi on Wednesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi will meet," the ministry said without giving any details.

On Monday, Wang arrived in Budapest to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation between Budapest and Beijing, and a number of regional issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.