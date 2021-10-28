UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Participate In G20 Summit In Rome On October 30-31 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 06:59 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the in-person G20 summit in Rome this weekend, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the G20 summit in person.

He will also have a number of bilateral meetings, in particular with his Chinese counterpart (Wang Yi). Other meetings are currently being worked out according to the schedule," Zakharova told a press conference.

