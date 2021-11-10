UrduPoint.com

Lavrov to Participate in Int'l Libya Conference in Paris on Friday - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the International Libya Conference in Paris on Friday, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

"On the same day (November 12) in Paris, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the International Conference on Libya, which is convened at the initiative of the French president," Zakharova told a press conference.

