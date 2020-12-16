Lavrov to Participate in Meeting of JCPOA Top Diplomats Monday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program on December 21, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"On December 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the settlement regarding Iran's nuclear program," Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

The meeting will be held online, the spokeswoman said.