Lavrov to Participate in OSCE Council Meeting On December 2-3 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Council meeting in Stockholm on December 2-3, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On December 2-3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the 28th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, which will be held in Stockholm," Zakharova told a briefing.

The meeting will discuss the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Zakharova.

Lavrov plans to meet with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, foreign ministers of Spain, Serbia and Austria, among others, on the sidelines of the event.