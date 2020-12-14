UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Pay Visit To Bosnia And Herzegovina Dec 14-15 For Talks With Officials - Moscow

Mon 14th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be pay a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday and Tuesday for talks with high-ranking officials, Russia's foreign ministry said.

The agenda of the visit includes talks with members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and separate meetings with presidency chairman Milorad Dodik, officials from the lower house of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the foreign affairs minister. A plan for 2021-2022 parliamentary consultations is expected to be signed.

"They will exchange opinions on the current state and the prospects of political, trade, economical, cultural and humanitarian relations between Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

They will discuss pressing issues on the regional and the global agenda. They will discuss key aspects of the post-conflict settlement in the context of the 25th anniversary of signing of the 1995 General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is celebrated in the days of the visit, with a focus on supporting principles of Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

