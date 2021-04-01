Lavrov to Pay Visit to Egypt on April 12 for Talks With President Sisi - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Egypt on April 12 for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On April 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Egypt, he will meet with the president of this country and also hold negotiations with the foreign minister ... They will discuss the prospects of further development of the political, trade, economical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and the situation in the middle East and North Africa," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.