Lavrov to Pay Visit to Seoul March 24-25 for Talks With S. Korean Foreign Minister- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Seoul from March 24-25 to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On March 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the ceremony marking the beginning of the year of mutual exchanges between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea, which is dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. On March 25, Seoul will host negotiations of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South Korean counterpart. They plan to discuss the development of bilateral relations ... the situation on the Korean Peninsula, regional and international problems," Zakharova said at a briefing.