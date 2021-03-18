UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Pay Visit To Seoul March 24-25 For Talks With S. Korean Foreign Minister- Moscow

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov to Pay Visit to Seoul March 24-25 for Talks With S. Korean Foreign Minister- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Seoul from March 24-25 to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On March 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the ceremony marking the beginning of the year of mutual exchanges between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea, which is dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. On March 25, Seoul will host negotiations of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South Korean counterpart. They plan to discuss the development of bilateral relations ... the situation on the Korean Peninsula, regional and international problems," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Seoul North Korea March From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

5 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

6 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

14 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

35 minutes ago

150,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

35 minutes ago

DEWA CEO receives French Ambassador to the UAE

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.