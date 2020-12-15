UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Pay Working Visit To Croatia From December 15-16 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Croatia from December 15-16, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Croatia from December 15-16, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Negotiations with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Gordan Grlic-Radman, meetings with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic are envisaged," the statement says.

In addition, it is planned to sign a program of cooperation in the field of culture between the governments of Russia and Croatia for 2020-2022, a plan of consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries for 2021-2022.

"The state and prospects of promoting Russian-Croatian political dialogue, issues of deepening investment, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation will be discussed. It is planned to conduct a thorough exchange of views on the situation in southeastern Europe and current international problems," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Lavrov will also take part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the Russian Embassy in Zagreb.

