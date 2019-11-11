UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Pay Working Visit To France On Monday

Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit France on November 11-12, where he will meet with the country's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The Russian Foreign Minister is also expected to take part in the Second Paris Peace Forum, as well as get familiarized with Russian projects presented there.

Lavrov and Le Drian will discuss bilateral cooperation, key international topics, including the situation in strategic stability, European security, the situation in Syria, the JCPOA and Ukraine.

