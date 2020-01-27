UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Pay Working Visit To Mexico On February 5 - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Lavrov to Pay Working Visit to Mexico on February 5 - Russian Embassy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Mexico on February 5 to hold talks with his counterpart from the Latin American country, Marcelo Ebrard, the Russian Embassy in Mexico told Sputnik on Monday.

"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will pay a working visit to Mexico on February 5. The talks will be held during the day at the Mexican Foreign Ministry," the embassy's spokesman, Evgeny Nenashkin, said.

Lavrov and Ebrard held their first meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. During the talks, Ebrard invited Lavrov to pay an official visit to his country.

