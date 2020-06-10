Lavrov to Pay Working Visit to Minsk on June 19 - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 19, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 19, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

During this visit, an agreement will be sign on mutual recognition of visas issued for foreign citizens for entry to Russia and Belarus, Rudenko added.