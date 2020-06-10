UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Pay Working Visit To Minsk On June 19 - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Lavrov to Pay Working Visit to Minsk on June 19 - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 19, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 19, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Minsk for a working visit on June 19," Rudenko said at a press conference.

During this visit, an agreement will be sign on mutual recognition of visas issued for foreign citizens for entry to Russia and Belarus, Rudenko added.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Minsk Belarus June Agreement

Recent Stories

PM Khan exposing mafia gangs: Mian Zahid Hussain

8 minutes ago

Widespread Use of Face Masks Can Prevent New Waves ..

11 seconds ago

Germany extends non-EU travel warning to Aug 31

13 seconds ago

EU Supports Twitter's Fact-Checking of Trump's Twe ..

14 seconds ago

Construction industry seeks for allied industries ..

16 seconds ago

France seeks killer of bear shot in Pyrenees

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.