Lavrov To Pay Working Visit To Minsk On June 19 - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:17 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 19, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 19, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Minsk for a working visit on June 19," Rudenko said at a press conference.
During this visit, an agreement will be sign on mutual recognition of visas issued for foreign citizens for entry to Russia and Belarus, Rudenko added.