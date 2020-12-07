Lavrov to Receive Armenian Foreign Minister in Moscow on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov on Monday will receive his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazyan, who is on a two-day working visit to Moscow, to discuss regional matters.

Aivazyan arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

The sides are expected to discuss regional matters and focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire implementation.

In particular, the ministers will address the issues of humanitarian assistance, rebuilding infrastructure and unblocking transport corridors in the region.

In addition to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the top diplomats will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation within the frameworks of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and other multilateral organizations.