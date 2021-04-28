Lavrov to Receive Mexican Counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, in Moscow on Wednesday.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss mechanisms to strengthen relations between Russia and Mexico, measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery of the two countries.

Ebrard's five-day working visit to Russia started on Saturday.