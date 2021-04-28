UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Receive Mexican Counterpart In Moscow On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Lavrov to Receive Mexican Counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, in Moscow on Wednesday.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss mechanisms to strengthen relations between Russia and Mexico, measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery of the two countries.

Ebrard's five-day working visit to Russia started on Saturday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Mexico Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 201 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

12 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

12 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.