MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive South Korea's special presidential representative on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation and global problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On December 17, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will receive Yoon Keun Woo, the special envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in. They plan to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation in the context of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, which is celebrated this year.

A special focus will be made on the prospects to expand cooperation in trade, the economy, investment and humanitarian sphere, including cooperation in fight against the coronavirus infection. They also plan to exchange opinions on some international problems, first of all, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Southeastern Asia," Zakharova said at a briefing.