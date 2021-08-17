Lavrov to Represent Russia at UNGA Session on September 25 - Provisional List of Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session in September, his speech is expected on September 25, according to a provisional list of speakers obtained by Sputnik.

The minister is expected to speak in the afternoon.

The seventy-sixth session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 14. The most important foreign policy event of the year - the week of the high-level session of the UN General Assembly - will be held September 21-27.