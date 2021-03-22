UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Start China Visit On Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to China from Monday-Tuesday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The ministers will meet in the city of Guilin on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, including during the pandemic, communication at the highest levels, and preparations for the events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.

The treaty was signed on July 16, 2001.

Besides, the diplomats will exchange views on regional and international issues and address cooperation within multilateral formats, including the UN, BRICS, SCO and others.

The diplomats are expected to adopt a joint statement on global governance in modern conditions and sign the plan of bilateral inter-ministerial consultations for this year.

