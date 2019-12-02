Lavrov to Start Visit to Baku on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will start an official two-day visit to Baku on Monday.

During the visit, Lavrov will hold meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the talks will focus on key issues pertaining to the development of bilateral relations in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. The officials will also sign a schedule for ministerial consultations in 2020.