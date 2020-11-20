Lavrov to Take Part in Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in May 2021 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the next ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council, which will be held in Reykjavik in May 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Nikolay Korchunov told Sputnik.

"The ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council in May next year in Reykjavik. We hope that the pandemic will ease by then and the ministers will be able to meet in person," Korchunov said.

According to the diplomat, this meeting will "naturally be on the agenda" of the Russian foreign minister.

"Russia will assume the chairmanship of the Arctic council, so this event is definitely on the agenda of our minister," Korchunov said.