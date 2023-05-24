UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Take Part In BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Cape Town On June 1-2 - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Lavrov to Take Part in BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town on June 1-2 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Cape Town on June 1-2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"From June 1-2, the Russian Foreign Minister will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries in Cape Town, South Africa," Zakharova told a briefing.

International issues will be on the agenda of the meeting, the spokeswoman said.

"The participants of the event will discuss topical issues of the international agenda, cooperation on leading multilateral platforms, and exchange views on the prospects for the development of the BRICS strategic partnership, including the institutional development of the association," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Cape Town South Africa June Event From

Recent Stories

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

42 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

57 minutes ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.