Lavrov to Take Part in BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town on June 1-2 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Cape Town on June 1-2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"From June 1-2, the Russian Foreign Minister will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries in Cape Town, South Africa," Zakharova told a briefing.

International issues will be on the agenda of the meeting, the spokeswoman said.

"The participants of the event will discuss topical issues of the international agenda, cooperation on leading multilateral platforms, and exchange views on the prospects for the development of the BRICS strategic partnership, including the institutional development of the association," Zakharova said.