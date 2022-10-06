Lavrov to Take Part in CIS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on October 12 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The heads of the foreign ministries of the Commonwealth countries will exchange views on topical international and regional issues, and prospects for the development of cooperation in the organization," Zakharova told a briefing.

Zakharova added that the council would pay particular attention to security issues within the Commonwealth of Independent States and its external borders.