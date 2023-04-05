Lavrov to Take Part in CIS Meeting in Uzbekistan on April 14 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of top diplomats of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Uzbekistan on April 14, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"On April 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS. This event will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan," Zakharova told a briefing.