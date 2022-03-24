Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan in China - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the conference of Afghanistan's neigbhors in China on March 31, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the conference of Afghanistan's neigbhors in China on March 31, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"On March 31, China will host the third ministerial meeting of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan... the Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that the delegations will engage in a dialogue with representatives of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) during the conference.