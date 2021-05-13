Lavrov to Take Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers' Talks in Dushanbe on May 19 - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on May 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a regular meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers on May 19 in Dushanbe ... They are expected to exchange opinions on the current international situation and prospects of its development, and to assess its influence on safety of the CSTO member states. They will also discuss strengthening of the multifaceted cooperation within the CSTO," Zakharova said at a briefing.