Lavrov to Take Part in CSTO Foreign Ministers' Council on September 15 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers' council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on September 15, and the meeting will focus on Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On September 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Zakharova told a press conference, adding that the event will take place in Dushanbe and focus on "the situation in Afghanistan."