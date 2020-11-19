Lavrov to Take Part in Geneva Online Conference on Afghanistan on November 24 - Zakharova

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a plenary session of the Geneva online conference on Afghanistan on November 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, pointing to the great importance of the event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a plenary session of the Geneva online conference on Afghanistan on November 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, pointing to the great importance of the event.

"From November 23-24, the Geneva international conference on Afghanistan will be held in the online format.

It will be chaired by the Afghan and the Finnish governments and the United Nations. On November 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to participate in the plenary session. We believe this is a very timely event, as it will give the global community a chance to reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan's development and restoration in light of effort that the Afghan government and the Taliban movement make to launch intra-Afghan peace negotiations. A joint communique is expected to be adopted," Zakharova said at a briefing.