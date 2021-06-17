Lavrov to Take Part in Moscow Conference on International Security on June 24 - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the Moscow Conference on International Security on June 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"Sergey Lavrov will take part in the Ninth Moscow Conference on International Security on June 24.

In his speech at this representative forum, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will touch upon the most pressing problems and challenges in ensuring and maintaining global and regional security and stability," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that Lavrov will meet his Guatemalan counterpart in Moscow on June 24.