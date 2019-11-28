Lavrov to Take Part in OSCE Ministerial Council December 5-6 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part from December 5-6 in the meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s foreign ministers in the Slovak capital of Bratislava, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part from December 5-6 in the meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s foreign ministers in the Slovak capital of Bratislava, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"From December 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council, which, as I will remind you, will be held in Bratislava," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov will draw the attention of the OSCE foreign ministers to "the problem of security fragmentation in the Euro-Atlantic region" and to NATO's increasing military presence at Russia's borders, the spokeswoman added.

The Russian foreign minister will hold meetings with his counterparts from some of the OSCE member states, and with the leadership of the OSCE and other international organizations on the sidelines of the Ministerial Council, Zakharova added.