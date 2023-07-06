Open Menu

Lavrov To Take Part In Russia-ASEAN Meeting On Level Of Foreign Ministers - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Lavrov to Take Part in Russia-ASEAN Meeting on Level of Foreign Ministers - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta on July 13-14, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On July 13-14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in regular meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers in the formats of Russia-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security in Jakarta," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia intends to draw the attention of Asia-Pacific partners to the militarization of the region, Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Russia Jakarta July From Asia

Recent Stories

High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

43 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

1 hour ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

1 hour ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World