Lavrov to Take Part in Russia-ASEAN Meeting on Level of Foreign Ministers - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta on July 13-14, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On July 13-14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in regular meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers in the formats of Russia-ASEAN, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security in Jakarta," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia intends to draw the attention of Asia-Pacific partners to the militarization of the region, Zakharova added.