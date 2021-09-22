UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Take Part In UNSC Permanent Members' Foreign Ministers, Guterres Sep 22 Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:33 AM

Lavrov to Take Part in UNSC Permanent Members' Foreign Ministers, Guterres Sep 22 Meeting

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General will be held in New York on September 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The meeting of the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General will be held in New York on September 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On September 22, Sergey Lavrov will take part in the traditional meeting of the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres," Zakharova said in a statement.

In addition, on September 23, Lavrov will hold a working lunch with the foreign ministers of the member states of the Central American Integration System, and will also meet with representatives of American Jewish non-governmental organizations.

Finally, on September 24, Lavrov will take part in the ministerial meeting Russia the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia New York September Jew Arab

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

22 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

22 minutes ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.