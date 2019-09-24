UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Touch Upon US Visa Denial To Russian Delegation In His Address At UNGA- Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Lavrov to Touch Upon US Visa Denial to Russian Delegation in His Address at UNGA- Lawmaker

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will touch upon US visa denial to members of the Russian delegation for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during his address at the event, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday

Nine members of the Russian delegation for the UNGA, including Kosachev, have been refused US visas. The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has refuted Washington's claims that the Russian nationals have failed to timely submit necessary documents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the move demands a tough reaction.

"I have had a conversation in the airport with Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] today. He has said that this matter will certainly be reflected in his address from the UN rostrum," Kosachev told reporters.

The lawmaker noted that Russia was already working on retaliative steps.

"A response will certainly follow, and it will be sensitive and painful," Kosachev said.

