Lavrov To Visit Bosnia And Herzegovina On October 28 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Lavrov to Visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 28 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 28, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 28, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"On October 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina," she said, noting that during the visit, in addition to talks at the country's foreign ministry, meetings with political leaders are also planned.

During the visit, the parties will discuss bilateral relations, prospects for deepening interaction, as well as, among other things, the situation in the Balkans.

