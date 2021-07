Lavrov to Visit Brunei, Indonesia, Laos July 5-8 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be visiting Brunei, Indonesia and Laos from July 5-8, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"From July 5-8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of Indonesia and the Lao People's Democratic Republic," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.