Lavrov to Visit Hungary on August 24 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Hungary on August 24, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On August 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Budapest at the invitation of the minister of foreign economic relations and foreign affairs of Hungary," Zakharova told reporters.