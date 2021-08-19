Lavrov to Visit Italy From August 26-27 - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Italy on August 26-27 to meet with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"From 26 to 27 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Italy. A meeting is planned with the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Italy, as well as talks with the chairman of the council of ministers of Italy," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Lavrov will discuss Russia's relations with EU and NATO, the situation in Ukraine and latest developments in Afghanistan during his trip.