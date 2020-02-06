Lavrov to Visit Mexico During His Latin America Tour

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Luis Ebrard during a working visit to Mexico on Thursday.

Lavrov's current visit to Mexico will be the third since his appointment as Russia's foreign minister.

The Russian top diplomat's tour of the region is the second in the past six months. In the summer he visited Cuba, Brazil and Suriname.

After talks in Mexico City, Lavrov will fly to Caracas, where he will in particular be received by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.