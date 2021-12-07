Lavrov to Visit Middle East, North Africa in Mid-December - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Israel, Palestine, Algeria and Morocco in mid-December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"In a few days, a trip of Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov to the middle East, to North Africa (is scheduled) .

.. On Sunday-Monday ... A trip to Israel, Palestine, Algeria, Morocco," Bogdanov said.

In Morocco, Lavrov plans to attend the meeting of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum at the level of foreign ministers, Bogdanov added.