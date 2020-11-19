UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Visit Minsk Next Week For Talks With President, Foreign Minister - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:15 PM

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With President, Foreign Minister - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Minsk from November 25-26, he plans to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Minsk from November 25-26, he plans to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"From November 25-26, the Russian foreign minister will pay a working visit to Minsk ... The program of the visit envisions a meeting with the Belarusian president and talks with the foreign minister," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The negotiations are set to focus on the developments in Belarus, the bilateral and the international agenda, and the implementation of the Union State's 2020-2021 coordinated foreign policy moves, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus November From

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

11 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

26 minutes ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

1 minute ago

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune ..

1 minute ago

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed inaugurates ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says US Acts as Self-Appointed Internationa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.