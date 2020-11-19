Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With President, Foreign Minister - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Minsk from November 25-26, he plans to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Minsk from November 25-26, he plans to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"From November 25-26, the Russian foreign minister will pay a working visit to Minsk ... The program of the visit envisions a meeting with the Belarusian president and talks with the foreign minister," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The negotiations are set to focus on the developments in Belarus, the bilateral and the international agenda, and the implementation of the Union State's 2020-2021 coordinated foreign policy moves, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman added.