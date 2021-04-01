Lavrov To Visit New Delhi From April 5-6 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit New Delhi from April 5-6, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On April 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to New Delhi, during which he will hold talks with his counterpart.

The heads of the foreign affairs agencies will discuss the current state of bilateral relations, the preparation of the upcoming high-level meeting this year, including cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, will consider key topics on the regional, global agenda, assess approaches to the interaction between Russia and India on the international arena, including at the UN, BRICS," Zakharova siad at a briefing.