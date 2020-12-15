Lavrov to Visit Serbia on December 15, Meet With President, Foreign Minister - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Serbia on December 15, will meet withPpresident Aleksandar Vucic and Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On December 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Republic of Serbia. Meetings and negotiations with President A.

Vucic, Chairman of the National Assembly I. Dacic, Minister of Foreign Affairs N. Selakovic, as well as the signing of a bilateral plan of consultations for 2021-2022 are planned," the statement says.

During the talks the parties plan to "discuss key areas of Russian-Serbian cooperation, prospects for the implementation of joint projects, exchange views on topical issues of the Balkan, European and global agenda."