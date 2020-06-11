Lavrov to Visit Serbia on June 18, Meet With President - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make his first foreign trip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the minister will go to Belgrade on June 18, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zalharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make his first foreign trip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the minister will go to Belgrade on June 18, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zalharova, said Thursday.

"On June 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a planned visit to Serbia. During this visit, a meeting with the president of the country, Mr [Aleksandar] Vucic is planned, as well as talks with the first deputy prime minister, Foreign Minister of Serbia Mr [Ivica] Dacic," Zakharova told a briefing.