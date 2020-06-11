UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Visit Serbia On June 18, Meet With President - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:51 PM

Lavrov to Visit Serbia on June 18, Meet With President - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make his first foreign trip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the minister will go to Belgrade on June 18, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zalharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make his first foreign trip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the minister will go to Belgrade on June 18, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zalharova, said Thursday.

"On June 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a planned visit to Serbia. During this visit, a meeting with the president of the country, Mr [Aleksandar] Vucic is planned, as well as talks with the first deputy prime minister, Foreign Minister of Serbia Mr [Ivica] Dacic," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Belgrade Serbia June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

1 hour ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

1 hour ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

1 hour ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

2 hours ago

Teacher killed in stabbing attack at Slovakia scho ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.