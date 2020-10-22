UrduPoint.com
Lavrov To Visit Serbia On October 28-29, Meet With Vucic - Russian Foreign Ministry

Lavrov to Visit Serbia on October 28-29, Meet With Vucic - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Serbia on October 28-29, during which his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is scheduled, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"On October 28-29, a working visit of the Russian foreign minister to the Republic of Serbia will take place. A meeting with the Serbian president is planned, as well as participation in a ceremony to mark the completion of the interior decoration of the Church of St. Sava and the lighting of the Eternal Flame at Belgrade's Cemetery of the Liberators," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On October 28-29, a working visit of the Russian foreign minister to the Republic of Serbia will take place. A meeting with the Serbian president is planned, as well as participation in a ceremony to mark the completion of the interior decoration of the Church of St. Sava and the lighting of the Eternal Flame at Belgrade's Cemetery of the Liberators," Zakharova said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

