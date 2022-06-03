Lavrov to Visit Serbia, Turkey Next Week - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Serbia and Turkey next week, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"On June 6-7, the visit of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry to Serbia will take place.

A meeting with the president of this country (Alexandar Vucic), negotiations with the foreign minister, the chairman of the National Assembly and the patriarch of Serbia are planned," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that Lavrov will visit Ankara on June 8 to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"It is planned to discuss the state of and prospects for deepening cooperation on a wide range of issues, and of course we are talking about trade and economic cooperation in the context of the illegitimate sanctions against Russia imposed by the West," Zakharova added.