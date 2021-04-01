Lavrov to Visit Tehran on April 13 for Talks With Zarif - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to the Iranian capital of Tehran on April 13 for talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On April 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran, at the invitation of the Iranian foreign minister," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, the foreign ministers will discuss implementation of joint energy and transport projects, prospects of strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and further partnership in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"They plan to continue exchanging opinions on a range of pressing international issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and, of course, the situations in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and the Persian Gulf area," Zakharova continued.